Her Boss Insisted She Take Her Students To The Bathroom Every 20 Minutes, So She Maliciously Complied And Reported Them All

Some bosses have creative solutions to problems that often cause more problems than they solve.

Here’s a perfect example. Read this story to see what the teacher’s boss instructed her to do after a kid from her class peed her pants.

I will report every bathroom break, of course!

I was working as a teacher at a preschool. I had 28 students in my class, ages 4 – 5. I had no assistant, at any time of the day.

This meant I had to do quite a lot of tasks all at once, by myself. One of these things were bathroom breaks.

A girl in my class wet herself while on her way to the bathroom.

My boss shouted about this girl wetting her pants in front of all my students, who were having free play.

Here’s where things get unusual — and time consuming.

My boss says “NO. YOUR WHOLE CLASS IS HAVING A BATHROOM BREAK NOW. AND FROM NOW ON YOU GO EVERY 20 MINUTES. BATHROOM BREAK, THE WHOLE CLASS, EVERY 20 MINUTES.”

She said to leave the class as is and go to the bathroom. The kids line up at the class door. Then we walk outside a few meters to the lockers.

We line up again, while I collect new clothes. Then we walk to the bathroom and do the routine as above, plus I need to change my student into dry clothes. It was a nightmare.

I checked the clock when we left and made a mental note to come back in 20 minutes. And I did. Every 20 minutes.

It starts becoming obvious to others that the new policy made no sense.

Other classes needed to use the toilet, but we were constantly in there.

By the end of the day, they were so sick of going to the toilet (1pm/ish). The next morning we continued the routine.

And wouldn’t you know it, my class was scheduled for once every 60 minutes! Ha.

Yelling at a child for an innocent accident is bad enough, but doing it in front of others? Many commenters and I can’t get over the trauma of that. Poor kid.

A lovely, humane suggestion. This is how school should be.

I didn’t understand the rationale, either. It seems like a random number from someone who’s never had a kid.

Good! This is how it should be.

That alone would make anyone tear their hair out. That poor teacher.

Has she never looked after a small child before?!

