Her Lazy Boyfriend Wouldn’t Stop Eating The Meals She Prepped For Herself, So She Made Sure To Make Them Extra Spicy
by Matthew Gilligan
This is one of my biggest pet peeves in the world…
I’m talking about people who take food from folks they live with.
Ugh!
This stuff used to drive me nuts when I had roommates.
But this woman had a great idea about how to handle her boyfriend who had sticky fingers.
Check out what she had to say.
AITA for purposefully making my meal-prep super spicy to stop my BF from eating it?
“Okay so my boyfriend stays home and I work three 12 hour shifts a week.
That said, I like to meal prep so I don’t have to cook every day for my lunches.
This guy sounds like a real catch!
Well, my boyfriend, WHO STAYS HOME ALL DAY, thinks it’s a good idea to eat my lunches while I’m at work.
I’ve asked him to stop but he says, “But your food is so good. Plus why don’t you make more so I can have some?”
I’ve told him multiple times that I’m stressed and that I can’t make more meals because it’s a lot of work.
She had an idea…
So he continued to eat my food. I remember that he doesn’t like spicy food while I really enjoy it.
So what do I do?
Add spice. A lot of it.
Last time he ate something of mine, he called me yelling at me.
He said I was being an ******* and that I know he doesn’t like spicy food.
I told him, “Tough. Stop eating my food then.”
Now he’s mad at me….
AITA?”
Let’s see what folks had to say about this story.
Tell that guy to make his own food!
