Her Neighbor Kept Throwing Trash In Her Can, So She Threw The Bags Back On The Neighbor’s Doorstep
by Sarrah Murtaza
Sometimes having neighbors is fun, but sometimes it can really become a pain. Everyone should know their boundaries when they’re living in shared spaces.
This is the story of an annoying neighbor who became a pain for someone over trash bags.
Let’s see what happened.
AITA for not letting my neighbor use my garbage can?
For context I live in a basement apartment and the top level is a house.
I’ve lived here since April with nobody in the house up top but a large family moved in about two weeks ago.
We can already see the incoming TROUBLE.
I got home from work last week and there was a bag of trash by my trash can, I knew it was the neighbors.
We sensed that, but that’s not it!
I picked it up and put it in my trash can, no big deal but kind of annoying they put it over their fence onto my side of the driveway.
I come home from work later in the week and my bin has been left open with two big bags of trash that weren’t mine.
I simply removed the bags and set them on the upstairs neighbors side of the fence.
It was about time she took a stand and made a move
Well today I got home from work and neighbor lady starts screaming at me about “why didn’t you just knock on my door to tell me you were moving the trash instead of putting it in my yard”, calling me a b***h and all the likes.
The neighbor crossed the limit here!
I simply said she could’ve not put her trash in my trash can, “but hers is full” – I don’t care?
I pay my own trash bill and you shouldn’t feel entitled to dump your stuff in my trash can.
AITA for putting her trash on her side of the yard without speaking to her first?
This poor girl had to throw her neighbor’s trash and while she did a favor the first few times, it was only natural she would lose her cool anytime.
She brought this up on Reddit and people surely had an opinion!
This person stands with the girl!
This person is pretty optimistic when it comes to troubling neighbors.
This person thinks that the girl chose the wrong path and that she could’ve dealt with it in another way.
And there’s always someone with a list of actions!
Well if there is a service you’re paying for, then others have no right to ask for unsaid favors.
There’s nothing a conversation can’t solve right?
