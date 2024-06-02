Her Neighbor’s Kids Leave A Bike In Her Yard, And When It’s Stolen Their Mom Demands They Pay For A New One
by Ashley Ashbee
Some people think the world owes them something and also always try to escape accountability.
Take this story, for example. Someone steals your kid’s bike?
It’s supposedly the neighbor’s fault for not preventing the theft.
I’m not exaggerating. Check it out.
AITA for letting the neighbor kid’s bike get stolen and not replacing it
My neighbor’s kids keep leaving leave toys, balls, frisbees, bikes and even one of those electric cars on our front yard.
We can never leave the driveway without checking to see if it’s clear and our lawn guy won’t cut out grass if it is littered with stuff.
We throw their stuff in their own yard and have also run their stuff over in our driveway.
Some of their things got damaged and their mom would come yelling at us, but we would just tell her if you keep their stuff out our yard this wouldn’t happen.
Things got even weirder and more confrontational when a kid’s bike disappeared.
One day I was leaving for an appointment and I saw one of their bikes in our yard.
A couple minutes after the school bus passes the mom comes banging at my door asking for the bike.
I told her it was gone by the time I got home.
She didn’t believe me and told me to have the bike back by tomorrow afternoon so she would call the police.
I asked my husband if he knew anything and he said the same thing, it was there when he left and gone when he came back.
The neighbor across the street has a camera that catches half way into my yard.
In the footage you could see a truck drive up to my yard a man get out and put the bike in his truck then drive off.
Giving people like her the benefit of the doubt just pours salt on the wound.
When I got the mom to show her I thought she would apologize for accusing me and use this as a lesson for her kids.
Instead she blamed me for leaving it out there and not moving it. She said if I don’t replace the bike she will take legal action.
I’m pretty sure I’m in the clear legally but maybe morally I’m in the wrong.
It’s not the kid’s fault their mom refuses to teach them any better and I do move the bike every other time it’s out there.
The one time I don’t it’s get stolen and I do feel a bit upset especially since I know how it feels to have stuff stolen.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
They should put this on a sign: “Our lawn is not a toy bin for the neighbors.”
Why do so many people do this? What makes you special?
It would definitely be one of those viral Karen videos.
I’m no lawyer, but I bet she has a case. Ka-ching.
They might see this as a way to dispose of things without taking it to the dump.
I’m going to thank my neighbor’s kids for not being like this.
Talk about unhinged.
