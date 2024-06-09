Her Neighbor’s Toddler Wouldn’t Stop Screaming, So She Reported Them For Too Much Noise. Now She Might Get Evicted.
Children can be a handful. Some are easy going and understanding from a very little age but others can be a real menace.
This girl shares her story about an annoying and loud kid that moved in across the hall with her parents.
Let’s check out the full story.
WIBTA if I filed another noise complaint about my neighbor’s very loud toddler?
I’m really torn about this.
I (F33) work fully remote and am a bit of a homebody so I am usually in my apartment most of the time either working or living my life as one does.
Several months back we had a family move in across the hall from us with a little girl around 2 or 3 years old.
You can guess what’s coming ahead..
They moved in over the course of two weeknights, so lots of banging and shout-talking in the halls between 10-12 at night, so not a good first impression for both myself and my roommate.
Over the months they’ve been here, their little one has proven to be extremely vocal.
While working she will often scream bloody murder at the top of her lungs, loud enough that it feels like she’s standing directly in my apartment. I’ve had people on calls with me (while I’m wearing headphones) ask who is screeching in the background and I have to apologize and state that it’s my neighbors child.
This kid seems to have some serious tantrums..
Even at night I will hear her screaming all the way in my bedroom, which is the farthest room in my apartment from the front door.
It’s not so much “I’m scared” screaming (that would warrant a different call) or “yay I’m a toddler having fun” screaming, it’s more “I’m throwing a tantrum” screaming and there are some days where it’s near constant.
It’s INSANE how far she can be heard!
I will be doing laundry on the bottom floor (we are on the top floor) and I can hear her all the way on the first floor just yelling and screaming clear as day.
I have called and complained about them to our office (they also shout talk in the hallway to each other when they have visitors, and no carpet in the halls means it echoes and is LOUD) and I know multiple other neighbors of mine both on the same floor and downstairs have called with complaints too.
It can get really tiring if you’re already feeling sick.
Yesterday I had called in with a bad migraine and even in my room with the door closed I could hear her going full air raid siren, even until 10pm and that just made my blood boil. It doesn’t even sound like her parents try to get her to calm down.
I’ve spoke to my friends with kids about this and they’ve told me to just “keep it moving” because parenting is hard. I am an aunt to two spectacular kids so I get it, but I don’t think I should have to deal with an out of control toddler who screams all day and night.
My neighbors already have two violations for excessive noise and I believe one more could get them evicted.
It’s sad that they might have to move homes just because their child is too LOUD.
While the noise is definitely an issue they have been warned about multiple times by management (i should add that they don’t speak English or i would have talked to them myself) and interferes with both my work and downtime, I cant help but feel immensely guilty knowing I may get a little girl and her family evicted.
But even as I write this post, she is banshee shrieking and has been on and off for close to a half hour.
WIBTA if I filed another noise complaint, even though it may result in a family getting evicted?
Loud kids might become a pet peeve after this story!
It doesn’t seem like this girl hates children. She’s just looking for some peace in her own home. Would complaining really make her the bad guy?
Let’s see what folks on Reddit commented about it.
This person doesn’t think that this girl is anywhere near wrong. It is entirely the neighbor’s fault.
This person also believes that the neighbor’s are intruding the privacy and peace of others.
This person is shocked at how parents live with such difficult children.
This person wants the landlord to take the responsibility of the matter.
This person thinks the parents don’t really care about taking care of the kid.
It does feel mean to report someone because of their noisy toddler but there seems to be no choice left here considering the child is loud all the TIME!
Sometimes you just got to do what you got to do!
