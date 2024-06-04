Her Roommate Used Her Cat For Emotional Support, But When She Gives It A Lonely Neighbor The Roommate Calls Her Out Publicly For Abandoning Her Pet
by Sarrah Murtaza
Pet owners would know the kind of attachment people usually have with their pets.
Some people would regard their pets more close to them than any human and that’s okay.
Today’s story is about a person who cares about an elderly neighbor enough to hand over her cat.
But her roommate has a different opinion.
Let’s check out what happened.
AITA for giving my elderly cat to my neighbor?
Cat is 18, he’s tired and doesn’t want to play.
I pay for his upkeep, I go over to feed him, I go over to give him water, and in exchange, Edith keeps him company.
She reads to him and he sits in her lap.
I love Cat, don’t get me wrong, but I’ve loved him for 18 years and he knows it, there’s someone who needs him more though.
I work in medicine during the day and my residency is tough, I’m in obstetrics and I’m not at home often to give Cat the interaction that he needs.
When I am home, I study and do chores.
Edith is in her late 80s, her husband died a few years ago and she’s lonely.
I don’t think isolation has suited her well and so I went ahead and brought Cat to her because she really has no one.
Cat was going over to her house anyway and so I thought I’d offer him to her during the day.
She reads aloud her library books to him, he sleeps, and she thinks he’s a reincarnation of her husband.
Cat also answers to Klaus so that’s a bonus and he seems to enjoy when Edith speaks him in German (because she thinks he’s her husband).
My roommate has taken real offense to the fact that Cat has been reassigned, apparently it’s abusive, I’m abandoning Cat, and she needs him more.
She’s taken Cat as her emotional support animal but he literally leaves on his own.
My roommate made a whole long post on Facebook about how I’m abandoning Cat and destroying her mental health by taking away her emotional support animal and how I’m a horrible ghastly b****.
I’m of the opinion that Cat is literally MY cat and he needs to be with someone who has no real interaction and is suffering deeply.
Please settle this, AITA?
This person believes that it is the roommate who needs to fix her attachment issues.
This person also stands with the girl and wants her to take full ownership of her actions.
This person thinks that a cat might not be the best choice for the neighbor’s emotional needs.
This person is concerned about the pet and has some advices.
