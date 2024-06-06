His Boss Kept Passing Work Onto Him, So He Started Creating Ridiculous Meeting Topics Out Of Spite
by Ashley Ashbee
It’s so annoying when a work routine changes for the worse instead of the better.
Especially when a lot of the changes don’t make sense and transfer other the responsibilities of other people onto you.
Keep reading to see how this worker took advantage of the nonsensical new work practices.
Boss keeps pushing his task onto me
I’m the shift lead for third shift of my warehouse job.
Our previous production manager used to do safety meetings once a month for all the shifts. He was terminated and it took us about a year to promote the second shift lead to production manager.
The first sign things were silly was the classic meetings for the sake of meetings routine.
Most of the time he’s laid back but now he insists on me doing the safety meetings for first and third shift because we have a 30 minute overlap window. We didn’t do the safety meetings at all when we didn’t have a production manager.
A lot of first shift workers have poor attitudes or don’t speak English very well. I don’t speak Spanish, so communicating with them is challenging.
I’m an introvert, so these hour-long meetings are draining and I hate them.
I expressed my concerns about the language barrier to my production manager and he keeps pushing them on me, despite him knowing Spanish and my not knowing it.
Eureka! A loophole. Let the fun begin.
He also doesn’t care what the topic is, he just tells me to choose. It seems like he’s doing everything he can to push all the responsibility onto me.
So I did our meeting this week. It was about severe weather and cold conditions such as hypothermia and how to avoid the dangers involved.
We are located in Florida, specifically the Tampa Bay Area where we don’t see snow or work with any refrigeration units.
I handed him the sign off sheet after the meeting and he didn’t even notice the topic.
Here’s what the commenters had to say.
My mom would call this a double whammy.
LOL A lot of people made hilarious suggestions for meeting topics.
Agreed. This could be super dangerous.
I second this, but it seems very unlikely.
This is my favourite of the silly recommendations. I had to share it!
Well, at least it’s a good way to practice public speaking.
