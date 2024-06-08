His Cousin Ran Away Because His Family Didn’t Approve Of His Lifestyle, So He Let Him Stay At His House And Didn’t Tell His Family
by Matthew Gilligan
I remember when I was in high school, a kid in my neighborhood ran away from home because of a bad situation at home and various friends hid him in their houses from his parents until things blew over.
That story reminded me of the one you’re about to read from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
Did this guy do anything wrong?
Check out what happened and see what you think.
AITA for not telling people my missing cousin is staying with me right away?
“My cousin “Jake” got outed about 4 or five days before his 18th birthday in the summer.
Oh, no!
His parents, my aunt and uncle, made arrangements for him to be sent to one of those awful camps that claim they could “cure” him.
A kid in his community was forced to go and came back and was clearly not well, so Jake didn’t want to go.
Jake ran away from home, and jumped from one family house to another.
His folks didn’t file a missing person report because they didn’t want to look bad to their neighbors.
They just told them that he went to that camp willingly.
He was welcome at his place.
He dissapeared in the middle of October, and turned up in my city a week later.
After making sure he was safe to bring home, my wife and I allowed him to stay.
He didn’t want me to tell the rest of the family for a while, because those people at the camp keep showing up to take him.
I made sure to talk to a lawyer, who assured Jake that they cannot take him.
Three days ago, he told his parents he was here. A few hours later, those camp people showed up, but they were unable to take him.
Now he’s the bad guy.
My family has been blowing up my phone for the last two days angry that I didn’t tell someone sooner.
Well, jake didn’t feel safe yet, and still doesn’t. I wanted to make sure he was ready.
Still, even those that want to protect Jake is upset with me for hiding him.
AITA for not telling anyone that he is here until he was ready?”
This is how folks reacted to this story.
One person thinks he needs to get the cops involved.
Another reader said he’s NTA.
This person spoke up.
Another person made some good points.
And one Reddit user also said he’d doing the right thing.
If you ask me, this guy did the right thing…
