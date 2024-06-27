His Movers Ripped Him Off During A Move, So He Devised A Way To Keep Them Twiddling Their Thumbs For A Few Extra Hours

Well, this sounds shady as hell…

So this guy decided to fight fire with fire!

And we salute him!

Take a look at what happened.

Moving Day. “This happened yesterday at my new next door neighbor’s townhouse. He bought the house a few weeks ago, and the movers came to unload the truck with his household stuff and move him in. A huge truck pulled into the driveway, in front of his garage. When they opened up the back of the truck and looked at what was there, they told him that he needed to pay an additional $400 because of how much stuff he had, and that it would take two more hours to unload. He protested, but they threatened to leave and he could take it up with the moving company.

He had no choice.

They had him over a barrel, and took the credit card payment. The movers asked him to open the garage door, so they could take everything into the townhouse, because the front door off to the side had about a dozen steps. There was a car in the garage, and they asked him to remove it. He did, the truck pulled up, and in about an hour everything was unloaded and inside.

He got a bit of revenge on them.

But he had pulled the car in behind the truck, effectively preventing it from driving out. When they asked him to move it, he told him that his wife had the keys and was out shopping. She would be back in a couple hours, since they had told him and her that they needed a couple extra hours to unload. When they pushed back, he told them that he was paying for two more hours of their time, to it really didn’t matter. She walked out the front door two hours later and moved her car to they could drive out and leave.”

Now let’s see what people had to say on Reddit.

This person thinks he needs to file a complaint.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual has been there…

One person shared their thoughts.

Those guys weren’t going anywhere!

And boy did they deserve it.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.