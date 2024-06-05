His Parents Made Him Pay Rent, But When He Went On A Trip They Tried To Ground Him. So He Moved Out.
AITA for “being disrespectful” and telling my parents “good luck with that” when they tried to ground me?
I live at home while going to university. I’m in my final year and I have a job lined up after I graduate.
My parents have been charging me rent since I was 16. I have a small company that makes me about $60,000 a year. I started it in high school.
It is one of the reasons I graduated early from high school and why I got attention from recruiters. My parents said that since I was earning adult money I could take in adult responsibilities.
He didn’t have a problem with this…
I thought that was fair. So I paid for all my own stuff starting at age 16. Not university. I got a scholarship. And the rent they charged me was minor. $300 a month.
But I basically considered my room to be completely mine after that. I kept it tidy because I like it that way. But they had no say in when I cleaned it.
When I did my laundry, other than to not do it at a time when I would disturb the family, for example, 3 AM. I bought food for myself and I ate when I wanted.
They tried to say I was separating myself from the family but I saw it more as having my own schedule.
This year for spring break I went down to Mexico with friends. My parents were upset because they were hosting a big Easter family get together.
Things took a turn…
When I got back they said I was behaving badly by not being around for a family gathering. I said it was my last spring break in university and that I was not responsible for their schedule.
They said I was grounded and I laughed and said good luck with that. I went to my room and locked the door. They tried banging on it for my attention but I’m done.
My grandfather came over to talk to me later. He is the one who helped me get my company started and he is always there for me.
He said that I was rude to my parents when they were trying to be there for me. I asked him how much rent he charged my mom when she lived at home.
He said it was ridiculous to think he would charge his kids rent. I told him that I had been paying rent for four years.
His grandfather got involved…
He went into the house and I heard a fight.
When he came out he said that I need to treat my parents with more respect but that since they are my landlords they do not have a say over how I spend my time.
I’m avoiding my parents for now and I’m renting an Airbnb right now until I graduate. I took everything that was important to me and I left $600 for the last two months I had planned on being there.
They keep calling me but I am currently getting ready to move for my new job. I don’t have the energy to deal with them.
