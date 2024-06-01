His Wife Said She’d Be Gone For 10 Minutes, But She Was Gone For 5 Hours. Now She Says She Doesn’t Have To Tell Him About Everything She Does.
AITA for thinking my wife lied to me?
“Today, my wife came into my gaming room at our house and told me she was going to the store to make a return.
The store is only about 10 minutes from our house.
After about an hour I called her to see where she was, only to find out that she was hanging out with her friend.
You’ve been gone a while…
When she got home (about 5 hours after she initially left the house) I told her that I was angry that she had lied to me about what she was going to do.
Her position is that she didn’t lie to me because regardless of whether or not she told me that she was going to hang out with her friend, she still went to the store to return the item that she was planning to return.
This is weird…
My position is that she lied because she (admittedly-) had already made plans to hang out with her friend but completely left that out when she told me she was going to the store to return the item.
We just had a big argument about the situation, with my wife saying she didn’t realize she needed to tell me every single detail about everything she was going to do for the day.
I didn’t want the details about every single little thing she was going to do, I feel like she should have just told me she was going to hang out with her friend instead of conveniently leaving that part out.
AITA?”
