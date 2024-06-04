HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
I’m often confused about why certain people get worked up about a house having an RV parked in front of it.
What’s the big deal?
You drive by and get on with your day…
The person who wrote this story on Reddit got pretty annoyed when they got some grief about an RV parked in their driveway…so they decided to get even.
Check out what happened!
So You Don’t Want It In The Driveway?
“I live in a neighborhood with an HOA, and they have a rule against having large vehicles in the driveway for more than 24 hours.
My parents used to have an RV and we would go on long trips several times a year.
Before each we would park it in the driveway for a few days to pack at a leisurely pace.
The HOA doesn’t like this, and eventually fines us and tells us not to do it again.
Here’s where the malicious compliance comes in.
Let’s look at the fine print…
In our neighborhood, the roads are public, not private.
We did a bit of research and found out that in our area, on public roads, a vehicle can be parked for one WEEK before it needs to move.
Here it comes!
So, we do the reasonable thing and park our huge RV in front of the house of the head of our HOA.
For a week.
And then we move it a few dozen feet, and leave it another week.
And then go on our trip.
We never heard about it from the HOA, presumably because they realized they have no control on public streets.
After that they stopped complaining when our RV was in the driveway for a few days every couple months.”
