June 5, 2024 at 10:24 pm

If You’re Looking To Get Out Of Your Lease, This Renter Has Some Wild Tips That Might Help

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@thankucheese

Rent’s a drag for most of us but we know we gotta work hard and pay it to have a roof over our heads, right?

But what if there was another way?!

TikToker @thankucheese has announced himself as an expert on a number of issues, now says he’s got an actual hack for getting out of your lease, if you need or want to leave.

Source: TikTok/@thankucheese

He asked his followers: “Tired of paying rent at your apartment complex?”.

He claimed there’s two get outs from paying rent and recommends subleasing as a good way to save.

Source: TikTok/@thankucheese

“You need to go to your leasing office and ask them if they allow subleasing.”

He added: “If they say yes, you’re gonna go ahead and post an ad on Facebook Marketplace saying, ‘Hey, I’m willing to sublet my apartment. Please let me know; send me offers,’ and give them the same exact rate that you have, just so you can easily get that place gone.”

Source: TikTok/@thankucheese

He then went on to pitch a pretty unethical idea, saying a person could get military orders to state they have to go abroad.

And he also stated a person could get out of a lease if they’re being stalked.

What lengths would you go to to get out of a lease?!

Watch the full clip here:

@thankucheese

#greenscreen This is how you can get out of any lease. #howto #smart #apartment #hustle #break #moveout #movein #sublet #sublease #rental #property #military #orders #leasing #fyp #fy #viral #trending

♬ Beautiful Things – Benson Boone

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Wild!

Source: TikTok/@thankucheese

People are kind of shocked lol.

Source: TikTok/@thankucheese

Wow, this guy tells it like it is as ex military!

Source: TikTok/@thankucheese

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

And no one wants to pay for something they can’t afford.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter