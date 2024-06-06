If You’re Looking To Get Out Of Your Lease, This Renter Has Some Wild Tips That Might Help
by Laura Lynott
Rent’s a drag for most of us but we know we gotta work hard and pay it to have a roof over our heads, right?
But what if there was another way?!
TikToker @thankucheese has announced himself as an expert on a number of issues, now says he’s got an actual hack for getting out of your lease, if you need or want to leave.
He asked his followers: “Tired of paying rent at your apartment complex?”.
He claimed there’s two get outs from paying rent and recommends subleasing as a good way to save.
“You need to go to your leasing office and ask them if they allow subleasing.”
He added: “If they say yes, you’re gonna go ahead and post an ad on Facebook Marketplace saying, ‘Hey, I’m willing to sublet my apartment. Please let me know; send me offers,’ and give them the same exact rate that you have, just so you can easily get that place gone.”
He then went on to pitch a pretty unethical idea, saying a person could get military orders to state they have to go abroad.
And he also stated a person could get out of a lease if they’re being stalked.
What lengths would you go to to get out of a lease?!
Watch the full clip here:
@thankucheese
#greenscreen This is how you can get out of any lease. #howto #smart #apartment #hustle #break #moveout #movein #sublet #sublease #rental #property #military #orders #leasing #fyp #fy #viral #trending
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Wild!
People are kind of shocked lol.
Wow, this guy tells it like it is as ex military!
Desperate times call for desperate measures.
And no one wants to pay for something they can’t afford.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
