Man Carries His TV Home And Ignores His Suspicious Neighbor, But Now His Wife Thinks He Should’ve Stopped And Humored Her

Everyone has a different level of social capacity. In your neighborhood, it can be difficult to navigate with people you see almost daily.
What happens when one neighbor doesn’t feel like interacting with the other and should they feel guilty about it?
AITA for not explaining to my suspicious neighbor why I was carrying my 65-inch TV through the neighborhood?
There is a community center/hall in my neighborhood run by the HOA that residents can rent, which my wife and I rented last Saturday for a Mother’s Day party.
I have a big family with quite a few aunts and cousins with kids.
It made sense to rent the hall since we like to do these big get-togethers sometimes. The hall is about 1/4th of a mile from my house or maybe a little less.
I brought my 65-inch TV to the hall and set it up on a table to display a slideshow of all the moms and their kids which ran throughout the party, which I drove over in my SUV.
Our event went pretty well. Most people left around 8 p.m. A few of my cousins and I stayed behind until 9 p.m. to clean up before going home.
I didn’t want to pack the TV back into my car since it was precarious and almost tipped over when I brought it to the hall, so I decided to just carry it home.
As I was walking back, I hear a “HEY!” from a door, and I see one of my neighbors.
She looked to be in her 50s. I briefly pause and look at her with the TV held above my head and just say “Hi” back to her. She asked, “Who does that TV belong to?”
I was tired from hosting a party all day and even more tired from walking a quarter mile while holding a TV. I was not really in the mood to keep talking to this lady. I didn’t respond to her and kept walking home.
I could hear her shouting at me and saying she was going to call the police. I ignored all of it the entire walk back.
I got home and put the TV down. Got changed and had some water before I told my wife what just happened.
My wife told me I was being an asshole (paraphrasing) because I could’ve just humored the lady for one second, and that I probably looked more suspicious than I realized.
I’m a dark-skinned guy in a not so dark-skinned neighborhood, and I’m probably the youngest home owner on the block by at least 10 years, and it was dark outside.
She thinks we’re likely going to have to deal with that neighbor again in the future.
I got into a little argument with my wife about this because I don’t think I owed that lady any sort of explanation and my wife thinks I should’ve just preserved the peace.
AITA?
