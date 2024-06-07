Man Gets Around His HOA’s Rules By Disguising His Pet Goat As A Dog, But When His Neighbor Exposes His Secret, The HOA Wants The Goat Out
by Ryan McCarthy
Some people just aren’t satisfied with having a “normal pet.” Instead of dogs and cats, they need tarantulas, or giant lizards, or for the richer folks, even big cats!
And who could forget the story of that woman who got eaten by the boa constrictor she let SLEEP in her bed with her.
I mean hey, I love snakes more than anyone, but they’re not roaming around my house freely, even if they’re only the size of a garden snake!
But when this user’s HOA only allowed dogs and cats, he told them his pet goat was a dog, only for his nosy neighbor to expose his secret pet!
Was he wrong to lie and keep his goat a secret? Decide for yourself!
AITA for telling my HOA my goat is a dog?
So i’ve always hated HOAs and so has my wife.
I promised we would never live in an HOA but unfortunately I had to break that promise when I had to move to a new location for work.
This was because the only house I could find for sale within an hour radius came with HOA.
The main problem for OP was the HOA’s strict “only dogs and cats policy”…
Well that HOA only allows dogs and cats and we have a pet goat. The goat is house trained and uses the bathroom in my backyard.
We usually only walk him when its dark outside so people usually just think he’s a dog if they see him but generally we don’t tell people we have a pet at all unless we really trust them.
We told the HOA we have a dog.
This lasted for a few months and some people noticed my dog looked funny but usually didn’t care or they noticed it was a goat and weren’t snitches about it.
So their hooved secret was safe, that is until their one neighbor realized their “dog” didn’t quite look right!
Well the neighborhood snitch, Karen (yes her name is actually Karen) was snooping around and peaked into my yard.
She got pictures of the goat and posted it on the nextdoor app.
She literally goes around and posts pictures of people’s HOA violations like fences being too short/tall, wrong curtains etc and posts it on next-door for the HOA to fine.
Unsurprisingly, the HOA was not too thrilled about OP’s lying to them…
Now my HOA wants me to get rid of the goat despite the fact that he’s basically a dog in the sense that he’s house trained, doesn’t chew up my stuff and acts like a dog.
He never bothered anyone yet the HOA wants him gone. If anything he’s better than the dogs as he doesn’t make noises nor does he run after the mailmen.
My goat is my best friend and he’s been with me for a while and I can’t bear the though of getting rid of him.
But OP said moving to another house wasn’t an option in his area.
Ive got nowhere else to go because every fucking house in this area of Nevada is under an HOA and Nevada by far has the worst HOAs.
My HOA had a water leak for 6 months and in the time it took for them to fix it (really a resident not the HOA fixed it) they wasted tens of thousands of gallons of water.
This is despite the fact those same bastards fined other people for excessive water usage.
AITA?
Ok. Even if they only walked him at night, how did these people not realize it was a goat sooner? Did the HORNS not give it away? And the fact that it bleated instead of barked?
Reddit was torn, saying that OP’s neighbor shouldn’t have been so nosy, he knew he wasn’t allowed to have the goat in the first place.
But others were more sympathetic, saying that if the goat wasn’t causing any problems, he should be allowed to stay.
This user thought OP’s goat wasn’t as harmless as he claimed.
Finally, this person said that even if OP couldn’t keep the goat, there were other options than giving him to a stranger.
I say let OP keep the goat, it gives the neighborhood some personality!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Plant Sunflowers In His Yard Because They Were Too Tall, So He Read the Fine Print And Planted Something Truly Corny
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.