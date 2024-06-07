Moving Company Customer Was Told It Would Cost Her $10,000 To Transport Her Belongings From Denver To Kansas City
by Matthew Gilligan
Something sounds fishy about this…
A woman named Valarie shared a video on TikTok and told viewers that folks at a moving company told her it would cost her a whopping $10,000 to take her belongings from Denver, Colorado to Kansas City, Missouri.
And for those of you not familiar with that part of the country, we’re talking about a 9-hour drive, not a cross-country journey.
Valarie told viewers that she was moving about “one bedroom and a half of things” to Kansas City.
She added, “Where I’m going I don’t really have anybody to help me like get everything into the fourth floor of what I’m living in.”
She decided to look into a moving company and that’s when she received the quote for $10,000.
Valarie said, “Who the hell is paying that? Like who the entire hell is paying $10,000 to move a one bedroom apartment? That’s half a year’s rent, almost half a year’s rent just to move.”
She added that she was expecting to spend about $1,000 or $1,500.
Valarie told viewers, “Moving companies, I don’t know who the hell is like paying that kind of money. I really don’t—like who hires movers at that kind of price?”
FYI, the company that gave her the quote was Two Men and a Truck…
Check out what she had to say.
@valuhrina
Two men and a truck just called me peasant poor
Valarie posted a follow-up video and shared some more info with viewers.
Take a look.
@valuhrina
Replying to @rightsaid matt this makes sense!! 🙏🏼✨
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person started a conversation…
This TikTokker doesn’t even deal with it.
And one viewer offered some good advice.
Sounds pretty ridiculous to me!
Good grief!
