Nasty Neighbor Made A Rude Comment About Her Playful Sons, So She Told Her To Get Off Of Her Property Or She’d Call The Cops
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s one of the greatest lessons a person can learn in life…
I’m talking about people who can’t seem to mind their own business!
And the woman you’re about to hear from a woman who is really going though it with a nosey neighbor.
Did she go too far?
Check out her story and see what you think.
AITA for telling my neighbor to mind her business about my sons?
“I (23f ) am a single mother of twin boys (3M). We recently moved in with my mother after leaving our nasty apartment in NYC.
My mother lives in a neighborhood that’s mostly elderly and families with older children.
Here it comes…
Yesterday it was hot out and my boys were throwing water balloons at each other and me.
Well my neighbor (47 F) came over and asked to keep the noise down and take my kids inside as it was early .
It was 2 pm in the afternoon
I paid no mind and went inside to grab some water for my sons .
I hear yelling and rush back out to see my neighbor with my son’s toys and yelling at them .
Oh no, you didn’t!
I lost it and told her to mind her own business . She says, “of course people like you have to ruin the neighborhood “
I’m black and my sons are mixed ( their father is white )
I told her to get off my mother’s property before I call the cops.”
That lady sounds like a whacko!
