Neighbor Complained About Their Loud TV, But They Won’t Turn It Down Any More Than They Already Have

AITA For telling my neighbor that I am not responsible for her sleeping issues?
“I have lived in my apartment for 6 years. I have never had a noise complaint, and when I first moved in I would have friends over constantly.
We would drink, play video games, and be rather loud to until about 3 am for some context. Now I am much quieter due to growing up, and the usual life events.
In September my leasing office emailed me about having my TV on loudly at night and disturbing the neighbors. I realized that I had been falling asleep with it on rather loudly and agreed to keep it lower.
Hello…
Fast forward a few months to December, and I get a knock at my door. I opened it and it was my new upstairs neighbor (first time interacting). She asked if it was my TV making noise.
I responded saying, I have a TV, and yes it’s on. She asked me to turn it down because it was disturbing her sleep. Mind you, I kept it at the same volume since the office emailed me, especially after 8 pm. I apologized and agreed to turn it down.
We parted on fine terms. After she left I closed my apartment door while standing outside to see if it was too loud. I could hear that there was some noise, but only if I was standing right outside my door.
I went back in, turned it down a couple notches, went back outside, and I had to put my ear to the door to hear it. At this point I can hear what I am watching, but it would be nice to turn it up one notch. Everything is fine again.
Hello, again!
Fast forward to a couple days ago. I get a loud knock on my door again, and you guessed it, she’s back. She starts telling me my town has a noise order that starts at 10 pm (it’s 10:05 pm), and that she can’t sleep.
Again, haven’t touched the volume. I told her I am not turning it down any more, and that a noise order is for extreme excessive noise, not someone’s TV is slightly loud.
This wasn’t going well…
She then tells me that I need to get headphones. I’m not having it at this point and tell her that I will not be handcuffed in my own home for this, and if she wants headphones to get them herself. I further stated that I am not responsible for her sleeping issues, and she should see a doctor or something. She fumed off.
It’s too bad she can’t sleep, but IMO this is insane.
AITA?”
