Pizza Lover Claims There’s A Hack That Only Works Five Minutes Before Closing At Little Caesar’s
by Laura Lynott
Everyone loves free food, and free pizza?
I’d think there would be a line around the block.
Still, @lotto.boys posted a video in 2021 stating that Little Caesar’s pizza will hand over their leftover pizzas five minutes before closing.
The clip shows a guy walking into a Little Caesars and asking the server behind the counter for “the waste.”
The worker passes the guy three pizza boxes.
And the guy wrote a caption: “No way it’s actually working.”
Is it true, though?
But does this really work?
According to other TikTokers it’s still kind of an unknown.
One commenter wrote: “The name on the pizza order was the waste. I tried it in my local pizzeria and they gave me the garbage bags.”
And another claimed there was literally a zero tolerance to giving away free food, even to the homeless!
So, is the Little Caesars hack real? Let us know if you find out, but make sure to video it, too!
Watch the full clip here:
@idailyfunfacts
Life hacks pt.19 💡 #lifehacks #todayyearsold #didyouknow #fyp
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Ouch!
Oooooh, is this the tea?!
Aww that’s the winning comment!
I’m betting this was a scam.
I hope too many people aren’t out there trying it and getting shamed at Little Caesar’s.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · free pizza, hack, little caesar's pizza, tiktok, top, video, viral, waste pizza