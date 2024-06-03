June 3, 2024 at 6:51 am

Recent Car Buyer Claims Her $650 Car Payment Is Totally Worth It, But People In The Comments Think She’s Getting Ripped Off

by Chris Allen

Those car payments are turning into a second rent. Then if you have a kid, daycare can feel like a second rent.

On top of rent.

Anyone getting sick of this? TikTok user gbaby isn’t!

She simply loves paying $650 for her red leather interior car!

She starts off the quick video getting right to the point,

“If you’re ever wondering if the $650 car payment is worth it,”

As she pans over to her Lexus…

“Trust me girl, it is worth it.”

But then we sense some trouble in paradise when she mentions,

“also don’t have Apple CarPlay though cause Lexus is so outdated.”

Eh, that’s a record-scratch moment for us out here in the audience.

Check out her video here:

@gbaby.com

This is your sign to get the car #cars #carsoftiktok #lexus #lexuslovers #justagirl #girlythings

♬ original sound – gbaby

Now let’s see if anyone agreed that monthly price tag is worth it.

Well this person definitely didn’t.

Nor did this person, who pays over half of what she does.

Another person just couldn’t believe it.

That’s not the deal you think it is.

In fact, it rarely is.

