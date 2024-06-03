Scientists Are Testing A Method To Regrow Human Teeth
by Trisha Leigh
For everyone alive today, visits to the dentist, brushing morning and night, and flossing your teeth have been the norm – because if there’s one thing our parents made sure to tell us, it’s that we only get one set of teeth.
Kids growing up in the future might be able to exist without that pressure, though, as scientists are working on a way to regrow teeth.
The research is being done at Kyoto University Hospital, and the world’s first clinical trials are about to kick off.
The investors behind the research are Toregem Biopharma, a Japanese startup. They are looking to enroll patients who were born with a condition called congenital anodontia. These people are born missing all or some of their teeth.
These people typically get implants or dentures, but Toregem believes their treatment could be a third option.
The patients in the trial will receive an antibody treatment that means to deactivate a protein believed to stop “tooth buds” from developing into baby or permanent teeth.
It’s called USAG-1.
Eventually, they hope to use the same method to help people who have to have teeth removed due to cavities or injuries as well.
Phase 1 of the trial will involve 30 healthy male adult participants who are missing at least one back tooth, and will hopefully prove the treatment is safe.
Phase 2 is scheduled for next year, and will involve children with congenital anodontia who are missing at least four teeth from birth.
The treatment has been tested in animals with no observed side effects, and founder Takahashi seems very optimistic about the future.
“The idea of growing new teeth is every dentist’s dream. I’ve been working on this since I was a graduate student.”
Now, it might become a reality.
This is definitely an advancement that could help almost everyone on earth at one time in their life or another.
