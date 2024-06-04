She Found Out Her Friends Have Been Talking Smack About Her Behind Her Back, So She Went Home And Moved On
by Ashley Ashbee
It’s the weirdest feeling when you find out that you don’t really know someone who is close to you. It’s painful and also confusing.
There are so many ways to address the new truth. Have a look at how this person did.
AITA for walking out of the bridal salon when I found out my friends were making fun of me behind my back?
My friends Gaby and Shelly and I are 23 and were roommates in college. Gaby and Shelly are the closest.
Shelly is getting married. Gaby is the maid of honor and I’m one of the bridesmaids. Over the weekend, I went with Shelly so she could look at wedding dresses.
Shelly asked that I take pictures and videos on her phone to send to her mom and Gaby. I was getting the camera ready when a text from Gaby came through.
I didn’t mean to click on it and was instantly going to click back out when I saw one of my Instagram pictures in their private chat from earlier that morning.
What happened next made her rethink if these were her real friends.
Both were making fun of me for the face I was making and my outfit choice. It didn’t appear to be good natured.
I admit, curiosity got the best of me so I searched my name in the chat. I found multiple pictures that I, my boyfriend or my mom have posted of myself, absolutely ripping them to shreds.
They also made fun of me in general: the way I talked, wore my hair and the way I ate.
My heart broke. It all felt so juvenile and high school.
I put the phone in Shelly’s purse and brought it to another employee, telling her to tell Shelly that I had to go.
I drove home and had a long cry.
OP had to face the music and it went over just as you would expect.
Shelly texted me by the time I made it home asking where I went. I said I was going home and we could talk later.
When she did call a few hours later, she was understandably confused and hurt that I left. I told her what I found, explaining that I only looked further because of the initial text I accidentally saw.
She went off on me for looking through her private texts and said those were none of my business.
My boyfriend and mom think I did the right thing by walking out. But obviously, they’re a little biased.
I just want some unbiased looks: was I an asshole to look through the texts and then leave?
High school is over, folks.
