She Refused To Share A Desk Meant To Seat A Whole Team, So A Colleague Confused Her With Technology And Made Her Look Silly
by Ashley Ashbee
Some employees have an unjustified feeling of entitlement and superiority and it’s brutal to work with.
Check out how this person made working hours miserable for her colleagues. You’ll see how one of them got back at her.
Coworker is territorial about her shared desk, I’ll just make it worse
Our office is hybrid post-pandemic, and to cut down on costs we now have a shared desk situation.
The only people with permanent desks are the higher ups or people who come in full-time.
My coworker who shows up about 2 times a week still treats her desk like her own personal desk even though our whole team is supposed to use it.
The annoying coworker is vocal as well as messy and it starts to get on people’s nerves.
She always complains and whines and tries to make us feel bad for “using her desk.”
A few weeks ago it got to be too much, someone else sat at her desk and adjusted a lot of things and so she blew up at me.
I told her I hadn’t sat at he desk, but she just whined about all the times before. I was done.
It turns out to be surprisingly easy to bring this colleague back down to earth.
For the last few weeks whenever I go past her desk I make sure to move something or unplug something. It’s been ******* her off so much.
The best moment came yesterday when she was freaking out because her laptop died mid-meeting.
She’s not great with technology and was freaking out.
Of course she called IT and when they came they simply pointed out that her power cord was loose (I wonder how that happened).
Our IT guy has a way of talking which was perfect for the moment because he basically walked her through a step-by-step process of plugging in the cord while everyone else could hear.
She basically looked like a moron for not knowing how to check if it was plugged in.
I couldn’t stop smiling.
Let’s see what people are saying.
Reminds me of elementary school. Tidy up time!
I hate shared desks, too. I chose not to use a coworking space that would require me to share a desk.
LOL this made me laugh. I’m sure it would happen eventually.
A passive aggressive option — Those are my favorite!
I always turn off my wireless mouse because it uses a lot of battery. It’s easy to forget you turned it off.
Some people just need to be humbled and then they’re fine! Sort of.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · annoying, coworking space, petty revenge, picture, reddit, selfish, teamwork, top
HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Plant Sunflowers In His Yard Because They Were Too Tall, So He Read the Fine Print And Planted Something Truly Corny
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.