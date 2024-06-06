She Was Hit By A Car While Biking, And The Driver Blamed Her. So She Let The Police Handle It And She Got Justice.
by Abby Jamison
Accident happen, but when it’s not your fault and someone blames you, it’s the worst.
In this Reddit story, a woman was hit by a car door while she was biking.
The angry driver who hit her definitely got what she deserved!
Let’s get the full story…
Charges need to be pressed and compensated paid!
I was reminded of this story after the recent passing of a former work colleague, Jean.
Jean was a keen cyclist in her sixties who used to cycle during her lunch hour.
Something bad happened…
One lunch hour while cycling down the Main Street of our town a car door opened and Jean struck the door.
She fell onto the ground sustaining minor injuries.
The driver leaped from the car and started abusing Jean for minor damage to her car door.
Jean tried to apologize but the driver just abused her demanding that the police be called and compensation be paid.
A passerby helped Jean up.
Things kept escalating…
Jean tried to reason with the woman but she demanded the police be called.
The police arrived shortly after and heard the stories from both sides and the witnesses.
The driver demanded charges be laid and the police officer agreed, charging the driver with a range of offenses.
The driver got a hefty fine and license suspended.
Jean’s brother was a solicitor who sent a letter demanding just what the driver wanted compensation. It wasn’t much, maybe a couple of thousand dollars.
The driver promptly paid.
I’ve got one word for the driver: karma!
Be aware of your surroundings, people.
