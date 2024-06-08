Teacher Calmly Helps Student Realize That Her Outfit Is Inappropriate. – ‘Walk me through your process.’
by Ashley Ashbee
Fitting in at school is tricky for any student to navigate. You’re getting used to your body changing and finding new ways to express yourself.
You’re also seeing trends you’d like to follow — or even having pressure from your peers to dress a certain way.
“Walk me through your process this morning,” this teacher asks her at the beginning of the video, about the student’s decision to wear a risque outfit to school.
Fortunately for this student, their teacher helped her figure out a valuable lesson without shaming her or getting angry.
The teacher in this video posted it to her TikTok account @mrslewisyall.
The camera is facing the teacher and we can hear the student’s voice in the background.
She is clearly making eye contact with the student and listening to the student carefully instead of lecturing.
The student explained that she and friend had planned to come to school in this matching outfit.
“There’s two of you walking around like this?” the teacher jokes with a straight face as if she is using dry humor to lighten the mood, while also getting her message across.
It turned out that the other girl backed out on her promise to dress the same. Or, as the teacher put it, she “had some sense.”
“You want a different perspective? What do you think their issue is?”
“That it’s revealing,” the student replies. The teacher nods in agreement.
“I wouldn’t say it’s bad. It’s probably just the setting.”
The teacher then asks how the student would react if she saw another student dress that way. She’d say, “Probably not here.”
The teacher ends the exchange with, “I think you figured it out.”
Watch the full video here.
Let’s have a look at what the commenters are saying.
I love this, too! It’s about what’s appropriate. Kids need to understand why that matters.
Haha! Hey, it’s better than getting screamed at.
A lot of people praised the teacher for not lecturing and instead encouraging critical thinking.
It really impressed me.
Haha total gem! I love the dry delivery, too. I bet she’s a funny person.
I do, too! And I love that the student felt comfortable enough to figure it out. That wouldn’t happen if she screamed at her.
I loved this conversation. The student will remember it for the rest of her life.
