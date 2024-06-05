Their Boss Tried To Change The Rules About How A Team of Nurses Run Things, But Quickly Learned They Had Made A Huge Mistake
by Matthew Gilligan
Some bosses just need to stay on the outside of things, make the big decisions, and let the employees run the day-to-day business.
But some of them just can’t help themselves!
And they end up running into problems like this one…
Take a look at this story and see what happened.
Big boss doesn’t understand my team.
“Big boss pulls my team and I into a big meeting about our timekeeping, early starts, late finishes, long lunches, going to the gym midday etc.
They tried to talk some sense into the boss…
I try to explain that unlike other sectors nurses don’t go near there phone 9-5 (they are usually with patients) typically most our day is admin, email, development etc and the early starts are to get the night staff on the phone and late finishes the day staff.
The long lunches, midday gym, late start for late finishers early finish for early starters etc and whatever, so that my guys have a work life balance.
If you say so…
Big boss doesn’t like it, insists 9-5 like everyone else, my team and I just laughed and said ok (whole team malicious compliance) no one worked before or after their shift by a minute.
The worst two performing months in company history for nursing, best part is he ended up with a lot of out of hours calls that we usually picked up.
Big boss pulled us all into a meeting today told us to run things as we saw fit, apologised and has also offered to pay us for any extra out of hours calls outside of our standard 7 hours.”
Now let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.
This person was impressed.
Another individual made a good point…
This person was a fan of this story.
Another Reddit user spoke up.
And this person had a realization about this story…
They won’t make that mistake again!
It’s refreshing when the boss actually learns something.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Trending on TwistedSifter
Teen’s Family Expects Her To Babysit All Their Nieces And Nephews Instead Of Relaxing, So She’s Bailing Out On A Family Vacation
Wife Surprises Her Husband With An Early Father’s Day Gift, But He Wasn’t Too Pleased About It As It Came With So Much Work
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.