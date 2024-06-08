Their Daughter Found Out About The Money They Have Set Aside For Her In Case She Divorces, But Now She Think They Don’t Believe In Her Relationship
by Matthew Gilligan
You can never be too careful, right?
That’s true for a lot of things, but that’s especially true when it comes to MONEY.
So were these parents wrong for looking out for their daughter?
Read on and see what you think.
AITA for setting up a “just in case” fund for my daughter?
“My daughter has been married to her husband for 3 years and they recently had their first child.
The entire time they’ve been married, she’s been a housewife and now she’s a stay at home mom with no plans to return to work.
I think that’s fine and have been supportive. I also know she and her husband both have sizeable life insurance policies so if god forbid, one passes away, they’ll be okay.
One thing concerns her…
However, she also signed a prenup. Which again, I think is smart. But according to my daughter, she’d get a very small settlement. And even with child support, there’s a good chance she’d have to return to work.
And after being out of the workforce for a bit, who knows if that’ll be a challenge. My main worry is my niece fell into this scenario and even with child support, she struggled.
She decided to take some action.
So, my husband (her father) and I set up a “just in case” account. If she and her husband divorce, she’ll have money to fall back on just in case. If they remain married past the time my husband and I pass away, it’ll just be added to what she’ll inherit.
I didn’t intend on telling her about it unless it happened but my husband pointed out that if she was ever in a situation where she wanted to leave but worried she financially couldn’t, it’d be good for her to know she has a Plan B.
Her daughter had mixed emotions about it.
So, we told her and she was a little surprised. She said she appreciated it but felt we were “rooting against her”.
I said we love her husband and hope they have a long, healthy marriage. We have always been supportive. But this is similar to the prenup. A just in case. A last resort.
Well, she told her husband and he’s mad at us as well, saying that we don’t trust him. I said it’s looking out for our daughter and really is no different from the prenup.
I added that just as he’ll always want to protect his daughter, we’ll always want to protect ours.
AITA?”
This is what Reddit users had to say.
This reader said she’s NTA.
Another individual agreed.
This Reddit user shared their thoughts.
Another individual didn’t hold back.
You can never be too careful, right?
HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Plant Sunflowers In His Yard Because They Were Too Tall, So He Read the Fine Print And Planted Something Truly Corny
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.