Their Neighbors Insisted On Using Their Driveway, And After Many Confrontations She Lost Her Cool
AITA for telling my neighbor to stop using my driveway?
For some context: we live in a city where some houses share driveways and most houses are two families (apartment upstairs and apartment downstairs).
We own a 2 family house and there’s another one next door where there front door for the upstairs apartment is next to our driveway.
But they do have their own driveway.
We have owned the house for 2 years now but my husband has lived here his whole life.
He says they’ve been using our driveway to park for a few minutes or to unload their groceries or have their users park in the driveway.
They’ve also had their food delivery drivers park in the driveway for years and it’s always annoyed him, but he didn’t own the house then so he never said anything.
Now that he does we’ve asked them on multiple occasions to stop using our driveway to a point we started putting a cone at the end of our driveway.
About 2 weeks ago I am making the bed and look over to the TV to see that there is someone parked in our driveway and our cone is moved in front of our car, we park in the back of the driveway (it’s the length of the house).
So I go out there and see the car is turned off and there is no one around.
I go up to their front door and shout up their stairs to tell them to move their car and they have to stop using my driveway and that I’ve told them multiple times.
They have their own driveway, use it and to stop using ours.
They started yelling that it was just for a few minutes blah blah blah. I told them I don’t care. It’s not your property and to stop doing it.
Now a few days ago my husband wasn’t home and the cone was at the end of the driveway.
I walk over to the window and see they’ve moved the cone again and parked in our driveway to drop stuff off.
I went out there and said hey stop using our driveway I don’t know how many times I have to tell you but do it again and I will contact your landlord and have your car towed.
They stared yelling at me that who cares it’s just a driveway.
I told them when they start paying my property taxes they can use it and when they own their own house they’ll understand why it’s so annoying to have people doing this.
They moved their car while screaming out the window how miserable I am and I just kept saying thank you and walked inside.
But bc I wouldn’t let them continue yelling and kept saying thank you they got out of their car and started to walk up to my house to fight me and I just continued to walk inside.
Am I the a****** here? Should I just let this go or stick to my guns?
