Their Neighbors Keep Leaving Pumpkins On Their Shared Porch Way After Halloween, So They Come Up With A Hilarious Plan To Shame Them
by Ashley Ashbee
Sharing a porch with your next door neighbor is fine, unless they’re a slob.
That means you’re pretty much stuck cleaning their side as well as yours.
This story is an extreme and disgusting example of that. It involves rotting pumpkins and a special anniversary.
Read the story below and see what she wants to do about it. You might want to put down any food you’re eating first.
WIBTA if I put a birthday hat on my neighbor’s pumpkin?
I share a porch with one neighbor who is notorious for not cleaning up after herself or her kids.
I constantly clean up the shared porch: throwing away trash, picking up cigarette butts, sweeping, clearing cobwebs, etc.
Last year I bought several small sugar pumpkins and placed them on my porch next to my jack-o-lanterns.
After Halloween, I threw all of them away in an unused wooded area next to my apartment complex so they could decompose.
The drama starts like an episode of Hoarders.
The next day, I found one of the sugar pumpkins back on the porch – outside of her door.
I figured she would throw it away after Thanksgiving.
Then after Christmas.
Then after new years.
A year later and the pumpkin is still there. It looks like it has practically melted into the porch.
She has put Halloween decorations all around it, and still hasn’t cleaned it up.
I left it there on principle because I am tired of cleaning up after a grown woman.
Then OP blended her dark sense of humor with, what we call in marketing, her key messages.
I was thinking of leaving her a note asking her to please clean it up, but I’m worried it will somehow come across as rude.
So, I think I might have a little fun with it.
I’m considering putting one of those little pointy birthday hats on it and a sign saying “Happy 1st Birthday!” over it.
I think it would be hilarious and get the point across, but my husband thinks we should just suck it up and clean it up.
Again, I don’t want to do so out of principle.
So Reddit, WIBTA if I celebrated the pumpkin’s 1st birthday?
Let’s take a look at what people are saying.
I can imagine the neighbor taking this very badly.
Either way, she kept it on her side of the porch.
I doubt she’ll ignore it. I doubt she’ll understand the joke, though.
I was thinking this, too. I’m not condoning it, but jokes aren’t going to change anything for her.
I’m echoing this. It’s not worth the risks, although I love OP’s sense of humor.
One person’s trash is another person’s trash.
