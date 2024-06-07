New Homeowners Removed An Unofficial Playground On Their Property When They Moved In, But Now The Neighbors Are Outraged
by Ashley Ashbee
Many of us have happy childhood memories of playing in unusual and fun playgrounds.
But when those playgrounds are on private property, it gets complicated, as the person in this story found out the hard way.
Check out the story below.
AITA for removing a unofficial neighborhood playground
Our new house has a plot of land next to it where a 2 car garage that burnt down a few years ago used to stand
Rather then rebuilding the garage, he built a small playground on the land for the neighborhood kids to use.
Apparently it became pretty popular.
But seeing as we do not have kids and have no plan to have them. We have no use for the playground.
So when me and my fiancée moved in we quickly took the playground down.
We are planning to rebuild a new garage as it something we really need.
A lot of the neighbors wouldn’t accept this and it got pretty heated.
This cause a small uproar with parents in the neighborhood. We some yelling at us telling use we we can’t take it down as it part of the neighborhood
One neighbor even tried to call the police claiming destruction of public property
From what I heard she was told it wasn’t on public property it was on our property and we can do as we please.
We been getting a lot of **** from some of the neighbors but honestly we have many reason to not want this playground.
The neighbors aren’t looking at it from the homeowners’ perspective. Here are just some of the things to consider.
I work long nights as a nurse and usually only get few hours of sleep during the day, so I do not want kids screaming and playing in my yard well I’m trying to sleep.
There is liability if the kid gets injured or worse.
It is also complete eyesore. This is not some professional store bought playground.
It was made using old equipment that the previous owner and some of the neighbors found.
Most of the equipment was very old and rusty, which again can get me into trouble if one of the kid get sick or Injured.
So AITA for taking down a neighborhood playground?
Here’s what people are saying in the comments.
Not important enough to do anything but to complain to people who don’t owe you anything.
I’m so glad someone said this. It’s absolutely a legitimate issue that the kids don’t have a place to play. But they need to hold the right people accountable, not take it out on a neighbor.
This is simple, right? Why is this so hard for people to understand?
I work in communications and this is a fantastic course of action to cool things down.
I can’t imagine how expensive that would be. People need to think of these things before judging.
Sometimes it’s the adults who need to grow up.
