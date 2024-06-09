This Aunt’s Creative Gift-Wrapping For Her Relatives Is Labeled As Favoritism, So She Eliminates Bows From Next Year’s Presents As A Response
Don’t like my wrapping? Fine then. No one gets bows this year.
Some holiday petty revenge for you all this Christmas Eve.
My (30F) husband (35) had 4 sisters, 3 older and 1 younger, though I don’t know exact ages.
We don’t have children, but we do have nearly 10 nieces and nephews all ranging in ages from infant to high schooler.
Since we don’t have kids, we try and spoil our niblings when we can for birthdays and Christmas while keeping things equal, so no one feels left out. For instance, this year we spent a little over $50 a kid, and they all got 2 presents (except the highschooler, who we spoiled a little more since she’s older.)
I wrap all my presents in candy cane wrapping paper, if I can, so that everyone knows who it’s from at a glance. But the other things I use for wrapping, like bows and labels, are arbitrary.
The kids are gonna rip the presents open and barely look at the bows and labels, so why should I care which I use, so long as the wrapping looks presentable? I also tend to buy in bulk when I buy wrapping supplies, so that I don’t have to buy more bows and paper every single year.
Last year, I was low on bows, so I bought a couple of bags from Costco when I got my paper. The Costco bows were apparently “better” and “prettier” than the ones I had already, which were from Dollar Tree.
The only reason I know this is because last year I overheard two of my sister-in-laws complaining that I used “the good bows” on the other sister’s kids and not their’s. As if my bow and label choices showed favoritism.
They even gave me the cold shoulder that night after presents were opened.
I was annoyed at this because of how much we spoil our niblings. I would understand if we spent more on one kid than another, or if one kid got more presents than another, but that’s not what happened.
We made sure everyone was equal, and even got THEM gifts too ($50 gift cards,) even though they didn’t get us anything! I don’t expect gifts from them or anything, but it just seemed incredibly ungrateful to me, and a stupid thing to get upset about. Even my husband agreed that they were being ridiculous.
So this year I’m being petty.
I wrapped all the presents, went out of my way to use the same size labels for all the kids, and no one got bows.
My husband thinks this is hilarious.
I warned my MiL of my pettiness, and she promised to let me know if she heard anyone complain. She also thinks this is hilarious.
I’m excited to see how things unfold, or shall I say unwrap, tomorrow evening.
Happy Holidays, everyone! May all your days be chill and your revenge be petty!
Let’s see what the comments had to say.
Apparently, some users were baffled there was drama at all.
Meanwhile, others vocalized about their lackluster wrapping skills.
Some thought that the family was missing the point — the gifts.
Others praised the mother-in-law for her support.
