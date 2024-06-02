Bride-To-Be’s Stepdad Gave Her A Hard Time For Including Her Grandfather In The Wedding, So She Told Him That He Didn’t Need To Be A Part Of It Either
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve never understood how people get so bent out of shape about OTHER PEOPLES’ weddings.
It’s weird, right?
You can say that again!
And this woman asked the fine folks on Reddit if they thought she took things too far.
Read what she had to say and see what you think.
AITA for refusing to give my stepdad the role he wants in my wedding in front of his and my mom’s families?
“I’ll (27 f) be getting married in the next year to 18 months (no date finalized yet).
Originally I had planned to have my stepdad and my paternal grandpa share the father of the bride duties because my dad passed away when I was 6 years old and my stepdad has been there for me almost as long.
But my grandpa is hugely important and has played the role as most important man in my life after my dad.
There’s a problem…
My stepdad did not want to share the role and he wanted the walk down the aisle and the father/daughter dance to be just us.
He told me he was not okay with my grandpa doing either alone or both with him.
He told me when it comes down to it he was the real dad in my life since I was 7 years old and while he might not be biologically my dad he has been married to my mom and taking care of me for 20 years.
He is also the father to all my siblings and his place in my life should be honored and not shared with a grandparent just because I lost my dad.
Okay, then!
So I told him I would have just grandpa then.
This was not the end of the conversation and it came back up during my mom’s birthday dinner.
He mentioned it in front of his family, aka his parents and siblings, as well as my mom and my mom’s family.
He told me he wanted to be father of the bride, he wanted to walk me down the aisle, he wanted a father/daughter dance, he wanted a toast, he wanted everything that comes traditionally with this.
Because he brought it up in front of them and because I was slightly annoyed by him bringing it up again without clarifying he was okay with sharing the role, I told him no again.
People are upset with her.
I also told him I had already asked grandpa. This was in front of both families and it did start a debate over this.
Once I realized I was disliked for saying no, by his family, and some of my mom’s family including my mom disliked that I couldn’t let him do it (but some were on my side) I decided to leave.
My stepdad told me I had humiliated him and made the dinner all about me.
I said he brought it up first and he told me kindness and decency would suggest I not turn him down in front of everyone.
I also got a very angry message from one of his siblings and another from the same sibling on behalf of his parents.
They told me I had no business treating him this way.
When I didn’t reply to this person either time my stepdad told me I was going out of my way to behave inappropriately and to hurt him.
The importance of my paternal family in my life has always been an issue for my stepdad and his family, but especially the importance of grandpa.
This isn’t a new problem…
For many years my stepdad has been jealous and his family has commented that I shouldn’t need my grandpa because I have my stepdad.
His family have expressed their dislike for me several times because I have the relationship with grandpa that they feel I should have with their son.
My stepdad expected an apology and when he didn’t get one. He told me yet again that he didn’t like my behavior at the dinner.
AITA?”
Let’s see how people reacted to this story.
This person said she’s NTA.
Another individual agreed.
Another Reddit user spoke up.
This Reddit user nailed it.
And this person also said she’s NTA.
Family drama…
It never ends!
