‘This isn’t Southwest. You can’t just sit wherever you want.’ – A Flight Attendant Sounded Off About A Bad Experience She Had With Passengers

by Matthew Gilligan

Why can’t people just behave when they fly the friendly skies?

It’s a question I ask myself every time I’m on a flight because some joker (or group of jokers) always seems to misbehave and cause some kind of commotion.

A flight attendant named Destanie took to TikTok to tell viewers about some rude passengers she had to deal with on a recent flight.

Destanie said she was working on a flight that was full but that she kept the plane door open so passengers who were on tight connections could still catch that particular flight.

Because not all the seats were taken yet, she told a pair of passengers that they weren’t allowed to move to an empty row.

Destanie said, “I walk away, and then she tells her daughter to move. Everyone [was] getting comfortable in seats that were not theirs.”

One of Destanie’s co-workers made an announcement over the PA that people needed to stay in their assigned seats.

She said, “I’m like, guys, please go sit in your own seats until boarding is finished. This isn’t Southwest. You can’t just sit wherever you want.”

She added, “Why do people make this job so hard?”

Good question…

Here’s what she had to say.

And this is how people reacted.

One TikTokker asked a good question…

This person shared a story.

And one viewer hasn’t had good experiences in the air.

Mind your manners when you’re in the air, friends!

