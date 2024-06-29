June 29, 2024 at 2:33 pm

“Value Of Family” Viral Game Is Only For Intact Families, And Leaves Children Of Divorce Out In The Cold

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@moseschafles

A lot of us know what it’s like to be the kids of divorced parents as the divorce rate in America is and has been sky high for a long time.

And as if their lives weren’t tough enough, now this viral game is out there promoting the “value of family.”

So as @moseschafles points out, how could you not feel left out if your parents called it quits years ago.

Source: TikTok/@moseschafles
Moses isn’t alone on this very thought. He shared clips of others saying the same thing.

He said: “15 years my parents have been divorced and not once have I ever wished that they were back together.”

However, it seems this game stirred up those emotions he hadn’t faced before!

Source: TikTok/@moseschafles
He added: “Till this video. I’m jealous, I’m not even gonna lie, like I don’t care about Christmases or Thanksgivings, graduations, I wish I was able to prank, I wish I was able to f**k with them.”

Source: TikTok/@moseschafles
Others joined in with Moses and said the exact same about missing their parents for this game.

Perhaps if your parents didn’t have a really awful split, get them back together just this one time for the game?!

Watch the full clip here:

@moseschafles

#stitch with @an1cole33

♬ original sound – Moses

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Other people really feel this too. Aw.

Source: TikTok/@moseschafles

Sad a game is making people feel FOMO!

Source: TikTok/@moseschafles

This is pretty tough.

No one likes to be excluded.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter