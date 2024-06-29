“Value Of Family” Viral Game Is Only For Intact Families, And Leaves Children Of Divorce Out In The Cold

A lot of us know what it’s like to be the kids of divorced parents as the divorce rate in America is and has been sky high for a long time.

And as if their lives weren’t tough enough, now this viral game is out there promoting the “value of family.”

So as @moseschafles points out, how could you not feel left out if your parents called it quits years ago.



Moses isn’t alone on this very thought. He shared clips of others saying the same thing.

He said: “15 years my parents have been divorced and not once have I ever wished that they were back together.”

However, it seems this game stirred up those emotions he hadn’t faced before!



He added: “Till this video. I’m jealous, I’m not even gonna lie, like I don’t care about Christmases or Thanksgivings, graduations, I wish I was able to prank, I wish I was able to f**k with them.”



Others joined in with Moses and said the exact same about missing their parents for this game.

Perhaps if your parents didn’t have a really awful split, get them back together just this one time for the game?!

