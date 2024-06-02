Walmart Customer Says His Interaction With A Greeter Was So Embarrassing He Can Never Go Back. – ‘It’s so great to have you back.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever been so embarrassed that you vowed never to go back to a place of business again?
I haven’t, but a guy named Bobby who posted a viral video on TikTok sure did and he was nice enough to get real and tell viewers what happened.
Bobby said, “Unfortunately, I’m gonna have to switch Walmarts after what happened to me this morning.”
Uh oh…
Bobby explained, “One of the most embarrassing moments in my life, honestly. I walk in, he looks at me, like, dead in the eye, and he goes, ‘It’s so great to have you back. Welcome back.’”
Bobby was confused by the comment and said, “I was like, ‘I mean, thanks. I know it’s only been, like a month since I’ve been gone but, you know, I appreciate it.”
And that’s when he realized that he done messed up!
Bobby said, “There was a cop directly behind me, like, for the city where that Walmart is, and that’s who he was talking to. He was literally, like, right there.”
He continued, “I can never go back there, unfortunately. So, that’s what happened to me today. So, awesome.”
Poor guy…
Check out his video.
@bobbykazz
and the fact I yelled out “Thank you!!” LMFAO
This is what folks had to say on TikTok.
This viewer said they’ve been there before…
Another individual recommended Aldi.
And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.
Well, that was awkward!
Jeez!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · embarrassing, greeters, tiktok, top, video, viral, walmart, walmart greeter