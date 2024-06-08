Truck Bro Guns His Engine Driving Past Man’s House Everyday, So He Drives To His House And Returns The Favor
by Ryan McCarthy
Some people’s driving habits are enough to make anyone start to lose their mind.
There’s the people who can’t keep their eyes on the road, or even worse the person who never goes above 35 miles per hour (*cough* my Dad *cough*).
But if someone’s driving can get you angry when you’re not even on the road with them? Now that takes a special breed of idiot!
So when this user grew tired of the same guy revving his engine outside his house everyday, he got his revenge by going to the man’s house and doing the exact same thing!
Check it out!
This guy drives very loudly by my house everyday.. I found out where he lives and do the same
For context, I live sort of on a curve.
Every single day this guy drives by my house around 6PM in his big jacked up truck and will punch the gas and be very loud as he goes around the turn.
On top of that, he’s got one of those stupid modified exhausts.
But OP had the sneaking suspicion that this driver was annoying him on purpose!
He must know I don’t like it because he’ll be even more rambunctious if I’m outside.
One day I was driving and recognized the truck, which apparently just so happens to be in his driveway about 2 miles down the road.
And armed with this knowledge, OP was ready to give him a taste of his own medicine!
So every time I drive by his house, I make sure to punch the gas and drive like an jerk.
Sometimes I’ll even lay on the horn a few times, even though it’s late at night.
Haha.
These are the revenge fantasies that we like to see! Stupid petty people getting back the exact energy that they give out to everyone!
Reddit, in classic Reddit fashion, suggested he take his revenge a step further!
While other users told OP that his revenge might not have the effect he was hoping for.
This person imagined how the whole rivalry could quickly spiral out of control.
And finally, this user thought that OP was taking something to heart that the truck guy didn’t even give a second thought!
No, he knows what he’s doing.
These kind of dudes always do, or else they wouldn’t have the exhaust in the first place!
If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.
HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Plant Sunflowers In His Yard Because They Were Too Tall, So He Read the Fine Print And Planted Something Truly Corny
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.