When An Adult Tries To Cut In Front Of A Teen At The Grocery Store, The 13-Year-Old Stands Their Ground And Asks For Them To Use Their Manners
by Laura Ornella
Sometimes, it’s an innocent mistake to forget manners in our fast-paced world.
But when someone is purposefully impolite, that’s when things get tricky.
This Reddit post shares how speed without manners might hold you up in the end.
Want to go ahead of me? Ask nicely.
So when I was about a 13-year-old little ****, I went to the supermarket to get myself something to drink.
Ah yes, remember those casual little treat trips?
There was only one cash register opened, and a queue had formed. I was in the back with one person in front of me and one person in front of them putting their stuff on the counter.
Eventually, a second register was opened, and the girl said, “Next one in line, step over here, please.”
The person in front of my line was finished packing groceries and about to pay. The guy in front of me had only a few items, and I only had a single can of energy drink.
I stepped over to the next register, and this guy steps over behind me and starts instantly flipping his **** about how he “was first, and I’m stealing his spot.”
This guy must’ve gone to the grocery store hangry.
This is an adult man against a 13-year-old.
Being the naïve 13 year old I was, I was 90% sure this adult wasn’t gonna beat up a child, so I told him to calm down, and if he just asks normally, I will let him ahead of me.
He doesn’t want to, so I refuse to let him go ahead of me and turn around to pay for my SINGLE CAN OF ENERGY DRINK.
The way this 13-year-old stood their ground!
Cue more [ranting] from Kevin.
At this point, some big, burly security dude steps over to check out what’s happening.
So, Kevin starts [ranting] at him instead.
Maybe Kevin just wants someone to talk to. You know?
After he was done, I was asked what was happening, and I told the security guard that the man was indeed ahead of me in the previous line, and if he had just asked nicely, I would have let him go ahead of me.
The security made the lunatic calm down, and as Kevin growled out the words, “May I go ahead of you?” in a dejected voice, my response was, “Of course sir, go right ahead.”
Just think: one kid’s want for an energy drink brought us this tale.
Let’s see what Reddit has to say.
One Reddit poster believes adults apologizing to kids should be a given.
Another Reddit poster says they’ve already been doing this.
Others were just happy the teen stuck up for themself, and it all worked out.
At the end of the day, there’s no reason for adults to be rude to children, even if they’re a little hangry.
