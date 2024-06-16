June 16, 2024 at 10:22 am

Woman Claims That Oreo Double Stuf Cookies Now Have Less Icing Than They Used To

This is an American tragedy, folks…

Well, it might be to some people…

A woman shared a video on TikTok and let folks in on a dirty, little secret.

The woman showed viewers what the Double Stuf Oreos she bought looked like and said, “I really gotta be tripping because when did Double Stuf Oreos not look double-stuffed? These are regular.”

The caption to her video reads, “We have an issue because 6 years ago, doubled stuff was actually stuffed.”

Hmmm…this doesn’t look good…

Here’s the video.

@littlevirgrow

@🍪🍪 we have an issue because 6 years ago doubled stuff was actually stuffed

♬ original sound – littlevirgo

This is what folks had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Another individual thinks they know what’s going on here.

One TikTok user spoke up.

This is NOT okay!

