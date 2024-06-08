June 8, 2024 at 10:34 am

Woman Had An Encounter With JLo And Ben Affleck And The Diva Vibe Was Off The Charts. – ‘He looked miserable!’

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@kayleethetoothfairy

If you haven’t heard stories of celebrities behaving badly, you either live in a hole or don’t remember.

The story in this video is a classic example of the celebrity diva behavior we’ve all heard of. Here’s what happened.

“On my birthday, I went to the Beverly Hills Hotel for brunch” TikToker @Kayleethetoothfairy begins the video while lying in bed on her side with her head propped up on her hand.

“And she (Jennifer Lopez, AKA JLo) was eating with Ben Affleck.”

Source: TikTok/@kayleethetoothfairy

If you think this is just a report of what they said while sitting at their table, guess again.

“We go to the bathroom and security is blocking it off.”

As one does when one is super famous.

“There were like ten stalls in there, but nobody can go because JLo has to go.” Kaylee says.

Source: TikTok/@kayleethetoothfairy

Then, while mockingly changing her voice, she says, “She needs the whole bathroom to herself.”

“Nobody cares. What do you think I’m gonna do? Creep under the stall and spook ya?” She jokes. “No. I don’t give a ****. I have to go.”

So they waited to be let into the bathroom, but Jennifer Lopez is taking “******* forever.”

Source: TikTok/@kayleethetoothfairy

While they’re waiting, Ben “plows” through them instead of walking around them like any civilized person would.

“Now it all makes sense (that they are together). Clearly there’s a reason they get along.”

She added, “There was not a peaceful aura around that man. He was fighting demons.”

Watch the full clip.

@kayleethetoothfairy

♬ original sound – k☆

Check out what people are saying.

A lot of people said they got the same vibe from both Ben and Jen. I must say I agree.

Source: TikTok/@kayleethetoothfairy

I found it a bit strange how many people speculated about what JLo was doing in there…

Source: TikTok/@kayleethetoothfairy

There were a couple of stories of negative run ins with Ben and other celebrities.

Source: TikTok/@kayleethetoothfairy

The common trend online now is to mock JLo for making herself out to be more famous than she is. It’s in the comments here, too!

Source: TikTok/@kayleethetoothfairy

Is it weird that now I want to see that movie?

Source: TikTok/@kayleethetoothfairy

From the block my foot, JLo…

