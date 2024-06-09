Woman Is Ready To Relax On Her Paid Leave From Work, But Then They Fire Her One Hour Into Her Vacation
by Ryan McCarthy
Vacations are supposed to be your break from the stress of your life, but there are a number of bad ways that your break from work can start out.
Missing your plane, finding out your spouse never actually booked the hotel, or starting your beach holiday in the middle of a rainstorm, to name a few.
But nothing compares to taking time off from work to relax, only to be fired as soon as you start your vacation!
Unfortunately for TikTok user @withlovesevil, that’s exactly what happened when her job laid her off 1 hour into her paid time off!
Check it out!
Her video, shows her starting her vacation in a way that no one would envy: being fired.
The text reads: “When you find you got laid off 1 hour after you land in Dubai for your PTO.”
How evil of that company, laying someone off is one thing, but laying them off the first day, let alone the first HOUR of their vacation? That’s unthinkable.
And as she explains in her caption, it’s not like she was being an unthoughtful or disrespectful employee!
“Didn’t take any time off during the holidays to be thoughtful of people that celebrate Christmas…”
Imagine willingly giving up your holidays for the benefit of the company, and they lay you off the second you go away for some personal time.
Honestly girl, the company showed their true colors.
It may hurt now, but the silver lining is you got out of a place that did nothing but disrespect you in the end!
Check out her video for yourself!
@withlovesevil
Didn’t take any time off during the holidays to be thoughtful of people that celebrate Christmas… #laidoff #pto #work #corporate #corporatelife #tech
TikTok told her that she should make the best of a bad situation, and use her trip to refresh herself before the hard process of looking for a new job.
Others advised she pursue legal action because the potential for the firing to be considered retaliation.
This user said stories like this one were exactly why she uses PTO as soon as it becomes available.
Another user said her husband’s company even made him come back from a trip early because of denied PTO.
Or finally this person, who was laid off a week before the winter holidays while pregnant!
Use the vacation days while you still can people!
