Woman’s Dog Had An Accident In The Freezer At A Trader Joe’s And Ruined $400 Worth Of Food. – ‘There is an epidemic of entitled dog owners.’

by Matthew Gilligan

A woman named Mollie responded to a TikTok video posted by someone who admitted what their dog did during a trip to a Trader Joe’s store.

In the original video, a woman told viewers that her dog was sitting in her shopping cart and it whizzed into a refrigerator at a Trader Joe’s store. The woman said she ended up having to pay for $400 worth of contaminated food.

Mollie responded to the video and said, “I am serious when I say there is an epidemic of entitled dog owners who do not understand how much of a public nuisance they are. This girl was responsible for creating a bio-hazardous situation at the store for allowing her dog to whiz on the food.”

Mollie said this incident and others like it involving pets are not a joke and that she thought the woman offered a “fake apology.”

She added that she thinks people shouldn’t take their pets out in public if they aren’t potty trained.

@meatymollie

i LOVE dogs, but irresponsable dog owners make me want to rip my hair out. also, #adoptdontshop ! #fyp #traderjoes #dogsoftiktok

♬ original sound – mollie 🤠🌈

