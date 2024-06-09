Woman’s Neighbor Wants Her To Change Her Cat’s Name Because She Thinks It’s Offensive. She Refuses To Do It.
by Matthew Gilligan
We’ve come to this, huh…? People getting offended by a cat’s name?
Come on, folks! This is insane!
But this woman wasn’t having it! Did she act like a jerk?
Get all the details below and see what you think.
AITA For Not Changing My Cat Name For My Offended Neighbor?
“I have recently moved into an apartment with my boyfriend and my 2 year old black cat, Lucifer.
Despite naming him Lucifer we also call him Lucy and Lulu.
Some of the friendly neighbors visited our place with gifts as a welcome gesture and it did not take long for us to know that one of their 7 year old daughter’s name is Lucy.
Oh, boy…
The mother(who did not visit our place before and probably heard from the other neighbors) had been knocking our door asking us to change the name of our cat because they are Christians, and linking my cat name “Lucifer”, which we also nickname “Lucy” to their daughter “Lucy” is offensive.
The cat is black, the little girl is black too, thus ******.
I declined her request as my cat was named even before we moved in, so it was just a coincidence that their names were similar.
What’s more, my cat is a strictly indoor cat and nobody would probably hear me calling him “Lucy” or “Lucifer” outside our apartment, in fact nobody would have known that we owned a cat.
What to do?
The neighbor is getting rather upset over this and even my boyfriend said that changing Lucifer’s name is not a big deal, we could even lie to her that we have already changed his name.
I said no, why should I change my cat’s name or lie about him changing name when it is really none of her business?
I don’t want to give in to her over such silly reasons.
AITA?”
Check out what people said about this story on Reddit.
This reader said she’s NTA.
Another Reddit user agreed.
One person shared their thoughts.
This reader asked a question…
And one individual had a good idea…
Sorry lady…it ain’t happening!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Plant Sunflowers In His Yard Because They Were Too Tall, So He Read the Fine Print And Planted Something Truly Corny
Wife Surprises Her Husband With An Early Father’s Day Gift, But He Wasn’t Too Pleased About It As It Came With So Much Work
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.