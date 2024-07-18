‘Aren’t you gonna say anything?’ – 18-Year-Old Tells Her Parents She’s Engaged And This Is Their Reaction

Marriage tends to be something folk arrive at with time and maturity because you’ve kissed a lot of princes or princesses.

But what if you think you’ve found the one and want to be a teenage bride?

You can bet your parents are going to have some thoughts on the matter, for one thing.

Hailey Brown (@haybray06) is not old enough to drink but she’s old enough to recognize true love!

And when she announced her engagement at the tender age of 18 to her parents, of course she wanted their blessing.

But what she got was a surprise to her, even as their daughter.

Hailey shows her parents a cake with the message telling her big news but at first her parents are just pretty baffled.

Her mom reads it and says: “We’re enraged?”

Hailey laughs but she won’t be laughing for long…

The mom asks: “Why are you enraged?”

And as for Hailey’s dad, well, he’s completely silent, just looking at that cake.

Hailey tells her mom: “She proposed to me.”

Hailey’s dad is unimpressed.

The mom is smart. She announces: “She’s recording us, in the cupboard.”

Her dad mumbles and takes a sip of water.

Is no response worse than a judgey response?!

Hailey asks her mom: “Aren’t you gonna say anything?” But her mom’s not able to deal.

“I don’t know why you’re so enraged,” she responds.

But her dad finally speaks up and perhaps saves the day. Who would have seen that?!

He said: “Congratulations,” adding that after all it’s only “9:42” that they’re “thrown off” by this news.

And finally, the question that really matters.

Her mom asks: “Are you happy?”.

Then the mom says she’s happy for her daughter and that’s all she and her dad wants, for her to be happy. Awww. This is getting unexpectedly sweet.

Her mom added that after all, she’s only just gone 18 and this is big news that needs to “sink in”.

“But if you’re happy?” the mom says again, as the clip ends.

It seems like this mom and dad are understandably shocked and cautious about their teenage daughter getting engaged.

But the couple seem like they just want the best for their daughter and that’s totally normal for any parent.

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought about the clip:

Well, no support here.

Judgements all round.

More judgement. Eek.

This doesn’t seem like the best idea.

But that’s never stopped a teenager before.

