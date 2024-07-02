‘That’s my card, I work for my money.’ – Boyfriend Found Out His Girlfriend And Her Friend Used His Credit Card At Texas Roadhouse

Even if you’re in a relationship with someone, it’s generally a good idea to get their permission before you use their credit card and take SOMEONE ELSE out to dinner.

This seems like a no-brainer.

But apparently, not everyone agrees with me…

A TikTokker named Duece seemed pretty unhappy when he took to the social media platform to sound off about what happened when he noticed something amiss on his credit card statement.

Duece realized that his girlfriend used his credit card to take a friend out to dinner and ran up a $93 bill.

While driving and talking to his girlfriend on the phone, he said, “I don’t understand. What cost $93 at Texas Roadhouse? Why you didn’t run it by me, bro? Why you didn’t call me nothing by you? That’s my card, I work for my money.”

Duece’s girlfriend seemed put off by his line of questioning and said that she paid for her friend’s meal because her friend forgot her wallet.

Duece said, “So you have here paying people meals and with my money? Like, I don’t understand that.”

The couple went back and forth in the video and Duece added that he was also unhappy that she didn’t pick up or return any of his phone calls from the day before.

Here’s what he had to say.

And this is what TikTokkers said.

This viewer said he needs to get rid of her.

Another TikTokker prefers the single life.

And this individual couldn’t believe it cost this much…

Sounds pretty scandalous to me…

I think I would be upset, too.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!