Entitled Guy Lashes Out At His Roommate Because He Expects That He Would Do All The House Chores, But The Roommate Yells “I’m Not Your Housewife!”

Have you ever had a roommate who’s so entitled that he believes it’s your job to serve him?

I mean, come on. If you’re living in the same house and paying the same rent, the responsibilities inside your home should also be shared, right?

In this story, OP’s roommate is quite insane for thinking that his roommate should do everything inside the house.

Here’s how the story unfolds.

AITA for going off on my roommate for trying to treat me like a housewife? I (22M) have been living with my roommate, we’ll call him Jesus (23M), for about a year now. We met while working together at Home Depot, and hit it off so well that we decided to move in together.

They started as good friends.

We’ve always had a great friendship. I’m naturally a tidier person, so I usually end up doing most of the cleaning around the house. Since I get home from work earlier than Jesus, I sometimes cook extra for him, but I never thought much of it.

Suddenly, things are turning sour.

However, things have taken a turn lately. Jesus has started to expect me to always have the house clean and a hot meal ready for him when he gets home. When I don’t, he gets angry and starts acting like it’s my job. I shrugged it off at first, thinking he was just having a bad day, but it kept happening.

Jesus went crazy over dirty dishes.

Things came to a head last weekend. Jesus recently got a girlfriend, and we were all hanging out – me, my boyfriend, and Jesus’s girlfriend. When Jesus came home from work that night and saw that there were a couple of dirty dishes in the sink and the house wasn’t entirely clean, he went ballistic.

Things started to heat up.

Jesus yelled at me, “Why the hell isn’t the house clean? And why you ain’t cook nothing?” I was taken aback. I told him, “We’re all just hanging out, and there are only a few dishes. You’ve got two hands, use them if you care so much.” He got even angrier and said, “It’s not my job to clean up your mess. You’re home all day, you should’ve done it.” I snapped and told him, “First off, I’m not home all day. I work too. Secondly, You’ve got a girlfriend now, ask her to cook for you?”

OP threw a strong response.

Jesus’s girlfriend looked embarrassed, and my boyfriend was visibly uncomfortable. After that, I said, “I’m not your **** housewife, Jesus.” “And I’m not going to let any man that I’m not screwing treat me like one.” “You’re a grown up man. Do your own damn chores.”

Now, he’s wondering if he’s the jerk.

We argued for over 10 mins, and Jesus kept insisting that since I’m the one who’s usually home first, it’s my responsibility to keep the place clean and cook. I told him he’s being stupid, and that this arrangement isn’t working if he’s going to treat me like his personal maid. So, AITA for going off on my roommate for trying to treat me like a housewife?

Let’s see what other people have to say about this story.

This user suggests to look for a new roommate.

It’s not the girlfriend’s job either, says this user.

Oooh! What a smart revenge, too.

This is for future reference.

Finally, this one says it’s time to move out.

This jerk needs a maid, not a roommate.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.