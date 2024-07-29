Her Neighbor Wouldn’t Prevent His Dog From Dumping In Her Yard, So She Finally Had Enough And Called Animal Control

It’s hard to believe that in this day and age, people aren’t cleaning up after their pets.

It’s not like everyone hasn’t been warned about how rude it is!

And yet, here we are…

But this person had enough and they decided to take some action.

Check out what happened!

AITA for Calling Animal Control on My Neighbor’s Dog? “I (30F) live in a suburban neighborhood, and my next-door neighbor (40sM) has a dog that often wanders into my yard to do its business. I’ve tried talking to my neighbor about it, but it hasn’t really improved the situation.

She finally had enough.

Recently, after yet another unwelcome visit from the dog, I decided to call Animal Control to report the issue. I was frustrated and tired of finding surprises in my yard, and I thought it might be the only way to get my neighbor’s attention.

This cost him a pretty penny.

To my surprise, animal control actually issued a citation for this. He found out that I was the one who made the call, and he’s absolutely furious that he’s out $400. He claims I overreacted and should have given him more time to address the problem himself. AITA?”

Watch after your dogs, people…

Or else!

