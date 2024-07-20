Selfish Sister Never Helps Anyone And Is Now Suffering The Consequences, And Her Sibling Isn’t Feeling Bad That She’s Having A Hard Time

Relationships are a two way street, whether they are romantic, friendships, or even family.

If you keep taking and taking but never give, you shouldn’t be surprised when the people around you stop helping you out.

This woman’s sister has played that game for too long, but she doesn’t like the chickens that are coming home to roost.

AITA for telling my sister there were consequences to not helping out our mom So my mom and my sister live a state over, around a year ago my moms home flooded and she needed a place to stay until the insurance fixed it all. My sister lives near mom (30 minutes away) and mom went to her first for a place to stay. She refused and basically told her to kick rocks. They had a good relationship before this. She won’t even let mom stay for a few days so one of us could pick her up.

I drove 7 hours to pick mom up and she stayed with me for two months until her home was good. The family was pissed at my sister and it resulted in a discussion about how she never helps anyone out. Everyone has experience it at some point where she didn’t care enough to help out.

My biggest example that pertains to me is when my car broke down and my sister refused to pick me up so I had to walk home and hitch a ride home this was before Uber took off). I got home and she was on phone doomscrolling. Everyone in the family has examples.

We all decided to not help my sister anymore. This is the issue now, she needs a place to stay since she is moving to a new city and her lease on her home ended. So about a month to stay with someone before she can move into her new apartment in the city. Everyone has turned her down.

She called me and asked if she could stay with me. I told her no and she started crying why the family won’t help her out. I told her that there are consequences to not helping out our mom when she needed it. She called me heartless and hung up

