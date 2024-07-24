His Girlfriend Didn’t Accept His Offer To Pay For Her Tuition, So He Told Her Not To Vent About Money To Him Anymore

Money is a delicate situation in any relationship. It’s often presented as a favor, but it tends to have strings attached. At least psychological ones.

AITA for Offering to Pay for My Girlfriend’s College Tuition? I’ve been dating my girlfriend for about six years now. She’s amazing, hardworking, and incredibly smart. She’s currently attending a community college and plans to transfer to a four-year university next year. However, she struggles financially, as her family isn’t well off. I come from a more affluent background, and my parents have always been generous with me.

I’ve got a great job and a good savings. Seeing her work so hard and stress about her finances, I wanted to help. So, a few weeks ago, I offered to pay for her tuition when she transfers to the university. I thought it was a good idea. I love her and I want to support her dreams. But when I made the offer, she said my offer made her feel inadequate and embarrassed about her financial situation. She told me that she didn’t want to feel indebted to anyone and that she wanted to achieve her goals on her own. I tried to explain that I was just trying to help and that I didn’t see her as a charity case at all. I just wanted to ease her burden and support her in any way I could.

A few days ago, we got into a big fight. She was venting about her college dues, and I snapped and told her that if she wouldn’t let me help by paying for it, then she shouldn’t keep bringing it up around me. She got really mad and accused me of not being supportive. Since then, she hasn’t been talking to me at all. She’s been distant So, AITA for offering to pay for my girlfriend’s college tuition?

