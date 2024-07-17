His One Son Refused To Follow Their Family Tradition, But Got Jealous When He Was Proud Of His Other Son For Carrying It On

Aren’t family traditions the most wholesome thing to exist!

This family has the sweetest tradition but one of their son refuses to follow it.

Let’s find out what happened.

AITA for being happy and expressing it when I learned my DIL and son using the family tradition In our family it is tradition for the girls to be named after a flower, some examples Lily, Poppy, Rose and so on. I love the tradition and it is something that came from my family side. I have two sons and one girl. This is about my two sons and two DILS. My first son Mark married Kelly. Mark and Kelly had a baby-girl and didn’t follow the tradition.

He didn’t fancy the idea.

I was a bit sad about it but overall it is their kid. My other son Ryan and his wife Jenny, announced to the family that they are having a girl and will name her after a flower. This was over a family dinner they told me they will be keeping the tradition alive.

He was pleased!

I was really happy and gave them hug. I told them I am so excited for them and grateful that they are keeping the tradition alive. I asked if they would like to look at my family books, to see if a name pops out or if they wanted help.

Things got going!

They agreed and I spent about a hour looking at names with them. The problem is Mark and Kelly told me I was being a j**k. That I was never that happy when I learned about what they named my first granddaughter. That I need to apologize ASAP.

He thinks he’s right!

I don’t think I did anything wrong, but an outside option would be nice.

There seems like a clear divide between the two sons.

Let’s check out what folks on Reddit think about this story!

If you want to get respected, you need to respect as well!

This father didn’t do anything wrong here.

