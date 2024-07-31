His Wife Yelled At His Mother For Not Getting A Gift For Her Son On His Birthday, So He Asked Her To Apologize To His Mother For The Ill Treatment

Some relationships take time to settle in. Especially when it comes to in-laws!

AITA for telling my wife she needs to apologize to my mother and I agree that she will not be giving her step-grandson for his birthday this time. I used to live away from my parents, I had two kids with my late wife and remarried to Becky. Becky has a son who is my stepson. Becky’s parents are not well financially so they never would give my kids gifts. I sat the girls down and had a conversation about it, in the end they expressed they don’t see them as grandparents anyways so no loss.

We moved back to my area for a job opportunity. The first time my parents saw their new stepson (12M) he overall wasn’t interested. My wife after the event pointed out that there was favoritism but I told her that it will take time and it was literally the first meeting.

Christmas rolled around and they got him a game for his switch. The girls got two gifts, while he only got one. I agreed that was a problem and talked to my parents and they told me they had no idea what to get him. It didn’t help that the girls loved going over to grandma after school and didn’t want their stepbrother to tag along. I invited my mom to his birthday after talking to my wife. That happened today.

My mom showed up before her husband. She only had a card and put it by the presents. My wife lost it at her and called her a ton of names. That she was cheap and would give more than a card to the girls. My mom told her she is a stuck up d**k and ripped open the card. It had money in it and a picture of a bike with the words go outside on it. My dad was bringing the bike in his truck since it didn’t fit in her car.

She stormed out and told my wife that she can forget about the present now. My wife and I got in an argument. I told her she needs to apologize since she went off the handle and my mom has ever right to take back a gift after she yelled at her.

She wanted me to cut off my mom and not let her see the girls but I told her no. The girls love her and I will not break that bond.

